Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Glaukos by 12.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Glaukos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

