12,387 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Denbury by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

