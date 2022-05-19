Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after buying an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 451.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.29.

PAYC opened at $268.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.10 and its 200-day moving average is $364.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $259.95 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.