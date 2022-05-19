Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Haynes International worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAYN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 69.29%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

