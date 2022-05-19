TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 73,297 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

