Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

