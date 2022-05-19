Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.22.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

