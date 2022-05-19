TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,451 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,927 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

