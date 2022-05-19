TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.38. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

