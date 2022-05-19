TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,114 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

