TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 714,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

PEAK stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

