TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 121,257 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,257 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth $10,018,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $4,627,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,928,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 2.53. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

