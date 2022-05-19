TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ManTech International worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ManTech International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $94.43 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.