TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

