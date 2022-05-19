TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.79 Million Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $7,104,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,574,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of SGRY opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

In other news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

