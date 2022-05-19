TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.48 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.