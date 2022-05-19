TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

