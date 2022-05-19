TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $140,730,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,588,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,056,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,348,921. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

