TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,889 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 317.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $356.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.55 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

