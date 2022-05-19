Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.88

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.88 and last traded at C$44.75, with a volume of 9412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. Analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.6600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

