Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.58

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.58 and last traded at $268.01, with a volume of 8904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 540.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

