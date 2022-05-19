ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.73

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $107.23, with a volume of 85209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

