Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.53

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.53 and last traded at $94.53, with a volume of 3575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

