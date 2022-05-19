Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Down 2.5%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 7,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,385,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

