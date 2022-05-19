Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 5,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 778,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

