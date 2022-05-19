Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $222.22 and last traded at $223.38. 5,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,263,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Get Hershey alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day moving average of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $2,814,591. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.