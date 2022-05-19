MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketWise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

