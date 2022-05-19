HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 71,749 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 868.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 410,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after buying an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

