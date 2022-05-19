Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Trading Down 7%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 44,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,077,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

EMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter worth $358,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Embark Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 396,265 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Embark Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

