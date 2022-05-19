Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Down 4.3%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $223.16 and last traded at $224.03. 12,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,736,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

