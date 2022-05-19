Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 53,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,173,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $506.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.05.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

