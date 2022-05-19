General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.85 and last traded at $70.92. Approximately 58,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,531,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

