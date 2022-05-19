Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.45. 5,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 778,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHIL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

