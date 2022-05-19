Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 4.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 4,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 634,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

