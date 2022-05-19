Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Shares Down 2.9%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 127,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,845,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NYSE:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

