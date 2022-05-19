Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Shares Down 2.9%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 127,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,845,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NYSE:KDP)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.