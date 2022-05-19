TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,370 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

