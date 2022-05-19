John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after buying an additional 87,265 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 382,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

