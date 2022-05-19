TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.81 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

