TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 69,585 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

