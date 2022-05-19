HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,291 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 5.63% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000.

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $25.19 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

