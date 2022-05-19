Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $288.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $283.42 and a one year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

