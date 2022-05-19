Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $68,919.60 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.37.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 508,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
