Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $68,919.60 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after buying an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 508,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.