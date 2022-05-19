TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

