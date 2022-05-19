TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,784 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Regions Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

