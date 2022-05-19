TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,857 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,529,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,114,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

AMBP stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

