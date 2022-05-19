KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

