Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VET stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.46. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

