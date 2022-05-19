Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 8%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $43.56. Approximately 5,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,194,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,132,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.