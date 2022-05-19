Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 221,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,426.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

