Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

ENPH stock opened at $156.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

